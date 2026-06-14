Assam: Eye Care Mission Brings Relief to Remote Indo-Myanmar Border Residents

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BORDUMSA: In a major healthcare outreach initiative aimed at addressing the severe shortage of specialized medical services in Arunachal Pradesh's remote border areas, the Arunachal Pradesh Police, in collaboration with the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Khimyung, organized a free eye screening and treatment camp at Khimyung on Saturday, benefiting nearly 100 residents.

Despite Arunachal Pradesh's rapid developmental strides over the past decade, access to quality healthcare remains a daunting challenge in many far-flung regions. Eye care services, in particular, are scarce in several remote pockets of the state, forcing villagers to travel long distances for treatment.

Against this backdrop, the daylong camp emerged as a crucial intervention for residents of Khimyung, a remote administrative circle in Changlang district near the Indo-Myanmar border. The camp was conducted by Bright Vision NE, a Dibrugarh-based non-governmental organization, whose team of specialists carried out comprehensive eye examinations and consultations for around 100 patients.

Medicines were distributed free of cost to patients requiring treatment, while spectacles were provided to beneficiaries through the generosity of Hamjong Tangha, MLA of the 52-Changlang Assembly Constituency.

The initiative witnessed active participation and support from healthcare workers and staff of PHC Khimyung, who ensured the smooth conduct of the programme and assisted the visiting medical team throughout the camp.

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