Assam: Deusi-Bhaily Competition Held at Rangachakuwa in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Deusi-Bhaily competition organized by the Rangachakuwa Gorkha Nari Samaj was held at Rangachakuwa on the northern part of Jamugurihat on Sunday with a day-long programme.

The programme began with the illumination of ceremonial lamps by Tara Tamang, followed by the inauguration of the competition by Krishna Kharka. The prize distribution and open session was held with Jit Bahadur Newar in the chair. Moti Kumar Newar graced the occasion as a chief guest while Kishor Dahal attended the event as a distinguished guest. Renu Goutam Bhandary, a woman leader, attended the open session as an appointed speaker who highlighted the glorious tradition of the Gorkhas and made a humble appeal to all concerned to put their hands and efforts together in the preservation of the cultural heritage. The open session was attended by Sanjay Sarma, Hem Limbu, Rudra Chetry, among others. More than twenty-five Deusi, Bhaily, and Sangini teams participated in the competition. Kalpana Atreya and Ram Adhikari graced the competitions as judges. Rekha Devi and Rupali Upadhyaya, president and secretary of Rangachakuwa Gorkha Nari Samaj, respectively, thanked all concerned for the support and cooperation. Tikaram Chetry conducted the proceedings.

