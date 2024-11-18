Assam: Srimanta Sankardev Seva Ashram Foundation Day from November 21 in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The foundation day of Srimanta Sankardev Seva Ashram, one of the pioneer religious and socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area, is scheduled to be held with a four-day programme from November 21 to November 24. The institution was founded nearly seventy years ago.

The first day programme will begin with a plantation drive that will be inaugurated by Shrutirekha Bora, branch manager of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Dhalaibil, followed by religious flag hoisting by Bubul Bora, president of Srimanta Sankardev Seva Ashram. Likewise, Smriti tarpan will be offered by Khagen Kakaty. Bhaba Goswami, president of the Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, will lay the foundation stone of the memorial gate to be installed in memory of Gunadhar Hazarika. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika will inaugurate the renovated building of the Kirtan Ghar. The event will be attended by Raj Barua, co-district commissioner; Naduar; Jayanta Bora, secretary of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee; Ajay Sinha, BDO, Sootea Development Block; among others.

Similarly, the second day programme will cover panel discussions, guru asan installation, nam prasanga, and Gandhotsav, etc. Dr. Ajit Hazarika, principal of THB College, will unveil a souvenir in a book release session to be held with Nomal Bora. On November 23, Sita Haran Bali Badh bhaona will be enacted. Earlier, other religious rituals will be held as per the schedule. A religious panel discussion will be held on the last day, which will be attended by Nitu Mani Bora and Lahari Bora as appointed speakers. And Karna Parba bhaona will be performed in the night. Bubul Bora and Pranjal Kalita, president and the secretary of the organizing committee, seek all sorts of cooperation from the locals.

