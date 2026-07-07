Assam: Devadamodar Sangha’s golden jubilee committee formed in Bongaigaon

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BONGAIGAON: A general meeting of the golden jubilee celebration committee was held on Monday at the Barowari Puja Mandap in Bongaigaon to prepare for the first session of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Sadou Asom Devadamodar Sangha. The event will be organised by the Bongaigaon district committee in collaboration with the Dhubri and Kokrajhar district committees. The meeting was chaired by Bongaigaon District Devadamodar Sangha President Dimbeswar Singha, while General Secretary Ratneswar Dev Sarma explained the purpose of the meeting.

A reception committee for the golden jubilee celebrations was formed during the meeting. Ajit Das was elected president, Bhupen Chakraborty working president, Ashok Narayan Dev vice-president, Meena Devi vice-president, Bidyut Jyoti Sharma general secretary, Janardan Chakraborty and Ram Prasad Ray joint secretaries, Manoj Kumar Bhagawati assistant general secretary, Bharati Kalita assistant general secretary, Shashi Bhushan Medhi cultural secretary, Shankar Dev Ray assistant cultural secretary, Binita Sharma and Draupadi Ray assistant cultural secretaries, and Brajen Ray treasurer.

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