Kuki Committee Enforces NH-37 Shutdown After Armed Attack on Civilians in Kangpokpi

Guwahati: The Kuki CSO Working Committee (KCWC), South West Sadar Hills, has announced a 24-hour total shutdown along National Highway-37 with immediate effect following an armed attack on civilians in Thingkhojang village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

The committee strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a serious act of violence against innocent civilians. As per the organisation, unidentified armed assailants opened fire on the village during a Sunday church congregation, injuring several people, including women and children.

The KCWC also alleged a major security lapse, claiming that security personnel deployed in the area failed to prevent the attack despite being stationed nearby. These allegations have not been independently verified, and no official response has yet been issued by the security forces.

Demanding swift action, the committee called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and urged the authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation into the incident. It also appealed to both the Central and Manipur governments to provide urgent medical assistance, relief and enhanced security for the residents of Thingkhojang village and neighbouring areas.

As part of its protest, the organisation has enforced a 24-hour shutdown on NH-37, warning that vehicular movement along the highway will be disrupted. It has also announced non-cooperation with the 86 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, until accountability is established for the alleged security failure.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, the committee urged the authorities to take immediate measures to restore public confidence and ensure the safety and security of civilians. There has been no immediate response from the Manipur government or security agencies regarding the demands raised by the organisation.