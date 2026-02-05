Assam: Devastating blaze destroys over 17 shops in Nawaibil market

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A devastating fire occurred on Tuesday night time around 1 am at Nawaibil Bazar in West Karbi Anglong district, completely gutting more than 17 shops and other establishments. These included hardware shops, garment stores, computer shops, stationery shops, grocery stores, petty traders, and various other small businesses. The blaze inflicted heavy financial losses on local traders and shopkeepers, severely impacting livelihoods in the area.

The market falls under the jurisdiction of Kheroni police station. A preliminary inquiry has been launched, and a detailed damage assessment is ongoing, jointly conducted by the local administration and law enforcement agencies. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Chief of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has instructed the district administration to take prompt and comprehensive measures to support and rehabilitate the affected individuals, including relief assistance and steps to help restore their businesses.

