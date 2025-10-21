Midnight Blaze Devastates Khonsa Lower Market Amid Diwali Celebrations

Tirap: A massive fire broke out at Khonsa Lower Market just after midnight on October 20, reducing several shops to ashes and causing significant property losses.

According to initial reports, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by firecrackers used during Diwali celebrations. The flames spread rapidly through the tightly packed market area, engulfing rows of shops before firefighters managed to bring the situation under control in the early hours of the morning.

Fire brigade teams worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from reaching nearby residential areas, ensuring that no casualties were reported. However, the economic impact of the incident is severe, with many shop owners losing their entire stock and livelihood.

Local police and fire department officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. For many traders, what began as a night of celebration turned into one of devastation, as the embers of Diwali joy gave way to heartbreak and loss.