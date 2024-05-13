Assam: Devastating erosion by the Brahmaputra at Bandena in Dhakuakhana

Water Resources Department expresses reaction

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Water Resources Department under the Government of Assam has expressed reaction to the news items published in different media regarding the devastating erosion caused by the mighty Brahmaputra seriously affecting the Bandena check-bundh, posing threat to Dhakuakhana subdivision of the Lakhimpur district and the island district of Majuli by eroding away the check-bundh constructed in order to protect the Sissi-Tekeliphuta embankment.

It should be noted here that around a 60-metre stretch of Bandena Spur No. 6 was eroded away until the past week by the massive erosion of the Brahmaputra before the onset of the monsoon season. A number of geobags and aprons covering the check-bundh on the river side of the spur have already been washed away by the river. Moreover, a large amount of erosion control materials, along with geobags and geocarpets, were also engulfed by the river in the past few days. It has resulted in the failure of the scheme. In this regard, a detailed report was published in the Wednesday edition of The Sentinel.

Regarding the serious issue, the Water Resources Department, through a “fact check” statement, circulated by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on social media platforms on Friday night, said, “According to news reports broadcast by some portals, an allegation has been raised that a large part of the Bandena spur, including geobags, has been washed away due to massive erosion occurring at the same spur. The department is accused of incomplete and inappropriate work. In view of this, the local residents blamed the water resources department for the situation and demanded immediate prevention of the erosion.”.

Responding to this issue, the Water Resources Department said, “In late April 2024, massive erosion was seen in the Bandena, due to which an area of about 1,117 metres was affected. In view of this situation, the Chief Engineer and Additional Chief Engineer visited the site on April 29 and April 30, and the department installed PSC porcupines, geo-bags, and bamboo cribs as emergency measures to control the erosion.”.

“Despite the efforts of the department, 20 metres of the Bandena check-bundh at 15005 metres of the Brahmaputra dyke, from Sissi-Kolghar to Tekeliphuta, were eroded away by the River Brahmaputra on May 5, and the remaining 13 metres were washed away on May 6,” the statement added.

“Again, on May 6, May 7, and May 8, officials from various authorities, including the Additional Commissioner and District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, visited the site in view of the emergency situation,” the statement further said. It should be noted here that during her visit to the site on May 8, the District Commissioner was accompanied by Kartik Kalita, the Additional District Commissioner of Dhakuakhana sub-district, and Pitambar Deka Boro, Executive Engineer, Dhakuakhana Division of Water Resources Department.

The “Fact Check” statement further said, “Immediate anti-erosion measures were implemented as per the directives of the department and civil administration, which resulted in a significant reduction in the erosion on May 9, but the trend of erosion continues at present. Efforts are being made in 24 hours to bring the situation under control.”.

However, this correspondent on Saturday contacted Pitambar Deka Boro, the Executive Engineer, Dhakuakhana Division of Water Resources Department, for up-to-date information about the current situation of the erosion-affected area. He informed me that the volume of erosion had reduced at the upper part of the Bandena check-bundh on Wednesday. “But the downstream part of the check-bundle has been affected by erosion. We are implementing measures to bring the calamity under control. The issue will be discussed in a departmental meeting to be held in Guwahati on Sunday,” the executive engineer added. Notably, a detailed report regarding the erosion issue was published in the May 8 edition of The Sentinel.

