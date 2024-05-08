Devastating erosion by mighty Brahmaputra poses threat to Dhakuakhana and Majuli

LAKHIMPUR: The much-hyped ‘Flood and Erosion-free Assam” slogan sounded by governments at the Centre and in the State has been made meaningless by devastating erosion caused by mighty Brahmaputra in Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district. The ongoing calamity has posed massive threat to the sub division along with island district of Majuli by eroding away the check-bundh constructed in order to protect the Sissi-Tekeliphuta embankment which is considered to be the protector of Dhakuakhana subdivision and Majuli district from the flood of the mighty river. This check-bundh was constructed in 2022-23 at a cost of Rs 10 crore under SOPD(G) scheme under the supervision of the Office of the Executive Engineer, Dhakuakhana Division of the Water Resources Department. It should be noted here that the 50-metre stretch of the Bandena Spur No. 6 was washed away in the past week by the erosion of the Brahmaputra before the onset of the monsoon season. A number of geo-bags and aprons covering the check-bundh in the river side of the spur have already been washed away by the river. Moreover, a large amount of erosion control materials along with the geo bags and geo carpets were also engulfed by the river in the past days. It has resulted in the failure of the scheme.

In addition, about 15 porcupine installation schemes, reported to be implemented at a cost of Rs. 10 crore in the upper part of the check-bandh were also eroded away by the Brahmaputra. Currently, the massive erosion of the river has caused panic among the riverine people in the area as a result of the alleged negligence on the part of the Water Resources Department and the failure of the same to take any steps to protect the check-bundh at the right time. There is an apprehension that the entire Bandana check-bundh will be eroded away by the river at any moment. The residents of the area are worried about the erosion of the geo-bag installation scheme of No. 6 Bandena check-bundh before the monsoon season. It is also apprehended that if the erosion continues, the two land spurs constructed at Baghchuk this year under the NABARD funded RIPF scheme, implemented at a cost of Rs 17.20 crore will also be washed away by the River Brahmaputra soon. In this connection, it is alleged that Dhakuakhana Division Water Resources Department Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer have played an irresponsible role.

The riverine people of the Brahmaputra, who are well experienced with the character of the river, said that the check-bundh has been affected by erosion only because of initiating no erosion preventive measures during the lean season. Though some porcupines had been installed at the affected area on last two days, they are allegedly not effective and of poor quality.

Notably, if the erosion continues at the said check-bundh and the newly constructed two land spurs are eroded away, the Brahmaputra embankment, which has been already upgraded to two lanes at a cost of crores of fund from Majuli to the Bogibeel Bridge, will be affected very soon. The local people alleged corruption taking place in the name of preventing the erosion. Under such circumstances, they have sought immediate intervention of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for the adoption of effective erosion preventive measures in the affected areas in order to protect the geographical existence of Dhakuakhana and Majuli, lives and property of citizens, socio-economic, educational infrastructure, existing improved infrastructure of the two places and two-lane roads constructed by upgrading the Brahmaputra embankment.

