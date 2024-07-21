Assam: Devastating Fire Engulfs Superintendent Of Taxes Office At Dhekiajuli

DHEKIAJULI: A devastating fire broke out at the office of the Superintendent of Taxes in Dhekiajuli town of Assam during the wee hours of Sunday.
The massive inferno erupted at around 4 AM and it destroyed important documents, computers, and files stored in the office.
The flames engulfed the government office located on the second floor of a four-storey apartment building and it incurred major damages.
The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be determined. However, the locals are of the view that the fire may have been deliberately set ablaze by miscreants.
Swift action ensued as the fire brigade rushed to the scene and were able to douse the flames before it could inflict any further damages by spreading to other floors of the building.
In a major sigh of relief, no casualties have been reported and all the occupants were safe.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this month, pedestrians noticed fire blazing in the Boko Revenue Circle, prompting the locals to immediate inform about it to the Boko Police.
Subsequently, timely action was taken as the fire was extinguished by the cops with the assistance of the locals. Upon investigation, the Boko Police found that a person with a mental disorder blazed the fire on the notice board.
Much to their respite, the cops confirmed that no other damages has been incurred by the office as they were apprised about the blaze on time.
In another similar incident that also took place earlier this month, at least three business establishments were destroyed in a massive fire that erupted in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati.
As per sources, a massive inferno engulfed a hotel. The flames quickly spread and the situation escalated so much so that three clothing stores were annihilated as a result of it.
Three fire tenders rushed to the site of the incident after being notified about this incident. The fire fighting personnel managed to bring the massive inferno under control after relentless efforts.