Assam: Devastating Fire Engulfs Superintendent Of Taxes Office At Dhekiajuli

DHEKIAJULI: A devastating fire broke out at the office of the Superintendent of Taxes in Dhekiajuli town of Assam during the wee hours of Sunday.

The massive inferno erupted at around 4 AM and it destroyed important documents, computers, and files stored in the office.

The flames engulfed the government office located on the second floor of a four-storey apartment building and it incurred major damages.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be determined. However, the locals are of the view that the fire may have been deliberately set ablaze by miscreants.