Assam: Electronic Device Falls From Sky, Triggers Panic in Karbi Anglong

Hamren: The falling of a small device triggered panic in a locality of the west Karbi Anglong district of the state. It was later taken away by the authorities.

The incident took place in the Jengkro Nepali village of the West Karbi Anglong district. The small white coloured object had markings in a foreign language. Initially, the locals thought the language used to be Chinese, but later it was discovered to be in Korean. Local police arrived at the location later and confiscated the unknown device. It was mentioned that the device had a blinking light when discovered by the locals, triggering panic among the villagers.

The translations of the markings on the device mentioned, “Guide: This equipment is a high-rise weather observation equipment used by the Korean government and cannot be recycled. It is not a hazardous material, so please dispose of it as general waste when picked up.”

The device is expected to be a part of a Korean weather balloon. Weather balloons are unmanned scientific balloons that soar high into the atmosphere to collect vital data. Made from thin, lightweight plastic, these balloons are filled with helium or hydrogen, allowing them to rise effortlessly. Launched from weather stations across the globe, typically twice a day, they carry instrument packages called radiosondes.

These radiosondes measure atmospheric conditions like temperature, pressure, humidity, and wind speed and direction. As the balloon ascends, the instruments transmit this data back to Earth using radio telemetry. Weather balloons can climb as high as 30 kilometres (18 miles) before bursting.

The information collected by weather balloons is crucial for weather forecasting. By providing a detailed picture of the atmosphere, meteorologists can use this data to create accurate weather forecasts and improve climate models.