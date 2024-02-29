Assam: DGP Asserts Government's Right to Recover Bandh-Induced Losses

GUWAHATI: Assam's DGP, GP Singh, highlighted an important issue recently, bandhs. He discussed the government's power to recoup losses caused by these public disturbances. Singh pointed to a critical 2019 decree from the Gauhati High Court. This decree empowers the government to seek reparations from bandhs organizers.
In a post on a social media site 'X,' GP Singh explained the importance of the High Court's ruling. The top cop's post included the relevant court verdict and stated, "It's not to be overlooked that Assam's GSDP stands at around INR 5,65,401 Crore. Loss of around INR 1643 Crores due to a day’s Bandh is recoverable from those instigating such a Bandh, according to Para 35(9) of the High Court's order."
The Gauhati High Court's order gives a clear guideline for evaluating and reclaiming losses due to bandhs. The main term of the order includes the Government of Assam, especially the Home and Political Department, examining the damage to the state caused by bandhs or blockades. These damages can be valued based on state, district, or locality scale and are recoverable from the key organizers and participants as land revenue dues.
The court order also instructed the creation of a Bandh Loss Compensation Fund within three months of the order date. This fund will be overseen by an entity helmed by a retired District and Sessions Judge, possibly also including an Administrative Officer, retired or active. In assessing compensatory claim values, this entity may call upon a professional assessor or valuer for help.
The Bandh Loss Compensation Fund's authority is responsible for judging all compensation claims for losses from bandhs and blockades to people or property. They'll quickly resolve any claims. This includes those from individuals, private or public organizations, and legal entities.
Essentially, this order creates a structure for addressing the economic and social ramifications caused by bandhs. It provides those affected a way to seek compensation. It's clear, transparent, and accountable.
