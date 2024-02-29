Nagaland: Naga Students' Federation Urges Inclusion of Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland in ILP

KOHIMA: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has made a bold move. This protects Nagaland's culture and people. They've asked that three areas—Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland—be included in the Inner Line Permit (ILP). They gave the Nagaland government 30 days to withdraw an earlier order from June 2, 2023.
The NSF wrote to Nagaland's chief secretary. They stressed the need for quick action. They want ILP watch teams at vital points. These include Dimapur's train station and airport and all ways in and out of Nagaland. This will prevent people from entering unlawfully.
The NSF is pushing for swift action at all district centers. They want to keep the local people's interests safe. The key Naga student group also wants tougher legal processes. This is to stop those who ignore the ILP rules from doing it again.
The NSF says the ILP system is vital. It governs the flow of tourists and keeps out illegal migrants. They are worried that not enough is being done. This shortfall is causing more and more illegal activities. This threatens the local people's unique identity and culture.
According to the NSF's top two leaders, these demands are more than just a request. They are a passionate appeal to protect the Naga people's identity, culture, and spirit. They say that the ILP is more than just a paper. It's a key way to keep the local people's interests safe. To ensure it's effective, they need the government to act firmly. This should be backed by honest leadership and the support of the public.
The NSF highlights lack of synergy, which results in growing unlawful acts, especially in Dimapur District. This poses a serious risk to Nagaland and the Northeastern hills. The NSF mentions that though they've asked for effective ILP application before, the government still hasn't acted. Amazingly, the NSF's ILP check found 637 defaulters in only two days. This shows the urgent necessity for fast and complete action.
