Assam DGP G P Singh Emphasizes Non-Negotiable Respect for Women at Tezpur University's Deeksharambh Ceremony

Tezpur: “Respect for women is non-negotiable; without it, society is on the brink of collapse.” This was stated by Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, citing the recent RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident. Singh was delivering the Deeksharambh oration as the chief guest at Tezpur University’s (TU) Deeksharambh Ceremony for its newly-admitted students on Monday.

The university formally commenced the new academic session 2024-25 by organizing the Deeksharambh Ceremony at the KBR auditorium. Addressing the gathering, the DGP spoke about India’s demographic dividend, emphasizing that the youth are the nation’s most valuable asset. “The focus should be on building a strong society and nation. You will become part of a good society by becoming a good human being,” Singh said. “Good people naturally succeed and contribute to a better society,” the DGP further added.

“The new generation is going into depression and anxiety. One way to deal with these negativities is to have a strong connection with your parents, teachers, and mentors,” he advised the students. He also emphasized the importance of respecting diverse viewpoints for progress and fostering a healthy democracy.

Welcoming the students, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU urged the students to engage in academic pursuits with passion. “The success of higher learning institutions depends on the bonding between students, faculty members, and the administration. Therefore, when you bond with the institution, both the institution and the individual grow,” the Vice Chancellor said. He also urged the students to actively participate in co-curricular activities to develop life skills.

The Deeksharambh Ceremony featured several engaging and informative lectures aimed at familiarizing the students with the university’s ecosystem. Prof. Sankar Deka, Controller of Examinations, provided an overview of the University. Academic regulations were explained by Prof. Raza R. Hoque, Dean, Academic Affairs. An introduction to Students’ Welfare activities and General Conduct & discipline was discussed by Prof. Manabendra Mandal, Dean, Students’ Welfare, and Prof. Papori Baruah, Chief Proctor, respectively. Deans of three schools, namely Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Engineering, highlighted activities from their respective schools.

Also Read: Major Leaders of Bodoland Students’ Union and BPF Desert to Join UPPL, Signaling Major Setback for BPF

Also Watch: