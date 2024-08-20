Major Leaders of Bodoland Students’ Union and BPF Desert to Join UPPL, Signaling Major Setback for BPF

KOKRAJHAR: In yet another setback for the BPF, as many as major portfolio holders of the Bodoland Students’ Union (BSU), student wing of the BPF have deserted the union and joined the UPPL on Sunday evening. The leaders of the BSU, central committee who joined the UPPL include Sungwra Basumatary, general secretary, Modaram Basumatary, organising secretary and Ankhwma Narzary, secretary. Earlier, many leaders of BSU and the Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) have joined the UPPL.

The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro welcomed and felicitated the members with traditional Aronai in the presence of EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary and Dhananjay Basumatary and other party leaders. Boro while welcoming the new members said their support and trust in the UPPL had reflected the transformation brought to BTR by the present government fostering a peaceful and progressive future. He also said with the growing support, the UPPL will remain dedicated to working even harder for a prosperous BTR. As many as 18 active leaders and members of the BPF and the Ex-BLT Welfare Society led by Kabiranjan Brahma, general secretary of central committee, Ex-BLT Welfare Society who is also the Executive Member of the BPF along with 17 other leaders joined the UPPL in a grand public gathering on the occasion of 9th foundation day of the UPPL held at Bengtol in Chirang district on August 5. The leaders who joined the UPPL include Kabiranjan Brahma, Executive Member of central committee, BPF and the general secretary of Ex-BLT Welfare Society, Nani Gopal Narzary, president of Debargaon Block BPF, Deepak Narzary and others. All the new members except Bhum Basumatary and Nisthar Basumatary, were also active members of the Ex-BLT Welfare Society. These two joining programmes in the last two weeks seemed to be a major setback for the BPF.

