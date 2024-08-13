Assam: DGP GP Singh Reviews Security Arrangements For Independence Day

GUWAHATI: With Independence Day just around the corner, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh is leaving no stones unturned to ensure a safe and secure celebration. He has been personally overseeing anti-sabotage checks and reviewing security arrangements at parade grounds across the state.

“I am fully confident about the security measures in place,” DGP Singh said. “The police are on high alert, and we have been working tirelessly for the past month to ensure everyone’s safety,” he added.

The top cop further said, “The police have been conducting anti-sabotage checks, deploying guard dogs, and taking other necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) are also on high alert, with the latter guarding the Bangladesh border to prevent any infiltration.”

DGP Singh assured that the state is fully prepared to celebrate Independence Day peacefully. “We have an airtight security arrangement in place, and I am hopeful that the state can celebrate this occasion without any incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Railway Station has stepped up security measures to prevent any untoward incident. A coordination meeting was held under the supervision of Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC) Guwahati, attended by OC GRP Guwahati, IPF GHY, and other officers and staff.

The meeting aimed to sensitize coolies, safai walas, and auto drivers against potential miscreant activities on August 15. A significant number of stakeholders attended the meeting, which was part of the security preparations for the upcoming national holiday.

In addition to the meeting, a thorough station check was conducted with the help of RPF dog squads to secure the station against anti-social elements.

With the police and paramilitary forces working in tandem, the people of the state can look forward to a safe and joyful Independence Day celebration.

ALSO READ: Gauhati University NSS volunteers invited to Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi (sentinelassam.com)