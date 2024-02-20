Assam: DGP GP Singh Rushes to Dibrugarh Jail Amid Major Security Breach

GUWAHATI: Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Tuesday arrived at Dibrugarh Jail in response to a significant security breach at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.
The development comes after unauthorized activities within the National Security Act (NSA) cell were reported on Saturday.
Upon receiving this information, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block. The footage confirmed the unauthorized activities, leading jail staff to conduct a search operation on the premises of the NSA Cell early this morning.
The search yielded several unauthorized items, including a smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and a smartwatch. These items were all legally seized by the jail staff.
The Central jail also hosts ‘Waris-de-Punjab’ chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates. Singh is suspected to have continued his anti-national activities while operating from inside Dibrugarh jail, leading state and central authorities to collaborate in dismantling his network.
The Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh earlier in April, concluding a manhunt that lasted over a month.
Singh, a radical preacher who modeled himself after the deceased Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was taken into custody.
The 29-year-old was arrested under the strict National Security Act and transported to Assam via a special flight. He is now housed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, along with nine other associates who were apprehended weeks after his arrest.
Indian intelligence sources indicate that Amritpal Singh has connections to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and has been linked to the arming of a private militia called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born on January 17, 1993, gained recognition for his radical pro-Khalistan views and self-proclaimed Sikh preaching. His arrival in Punjab in September 2022 signified the start of a contentious leadership position in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, which supports the creation of a separate Sikh state known as Khalistan.
