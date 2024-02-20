Assam: DGP GP Singh Rushes to Dibrugarh Jail Amid Major Security Breach

GUWAHATI: Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Tuesday arrived at Dibrugarh Jail in response to a significant security breach at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The development comes after unauthorized activities within the National Security Act (NSA) cell were reported on Saturday.

Upon receiving this information, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block. The footage confirmed the unauthorized activities, leading jail staff to conduct a search operation on the premises of the NSA Cell early this morning.

The search yielded several unauthorized items, including a smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and a smartwatch. These items were all legally seized by the jail staff.