Assam DGP reviews Barak Valley security, praises peaceful situation

A correspondent

Silchar: According to DGP Harmeet Singh, the Assam police were now changing into a force that was focused on providing services to the public, as the threat of terrorism had progressively diminished to nearly nothing due to the surrender of numerous militant groups in recent years. Wrapping up his two day Barak Valley trip, DGP Singh, while interacting with the media, said, for long three decades the force was badly engaged in fighting various terrorist outfits. But for the last few years, the state had been witnessing overall peaceful situation, very much conducive for prosperity, maintaining this Singh said, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had strictly instructed the force to protect the security of the common people. “Our target is to make Assam police as one of five top state force in the country,” Singh added.

In his first visit to the Barak Valley after assuming the charge of the DG of the state police, Harmeet interacted with the police officials of Sribhumi, Hailakandi and Cachar. “I reviewed the overall law and order situation as well as heard the difficulties our force has been facing in discharging their duties,” Singh told. Speaking on the sensitive issue of infiltration, Singh said, his force had been on constant vigil in the bordering districts and their success could be seen in the social media posts of none other than the Chief Minister himself.

