CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wraps up Barak Valley trip, distributes cheques to female entrepreneurs

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Bangladeshi infiltrators intrude in India mainly through four border points in the north eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, stated the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said that his government had stepped up stringent vigil in Mankachar and Sribhumi borders, and the Bangladeshi infiltrators face immediate push back by the security agencies. However, he admitted that brokers, who help the Bangladeshis to enter India, mainly through the Tripura border, were Hindus. "They charge Rs 20,000 per Bangladeshi citizen for illegal infiltration,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister wrapped up his two-day Barak Valley trip with a government programme in Patharkandi. Later, speaking with the media Sarma said that his party or his government was never against the Muslims who sincerely felt allegiance with India and Indian culture. “We are against those who live here but love Bangladesh. We are against those Muslims who do not sing Rabindra Sangeet,” Sarma maintained.

Earlier in Patharkandi, the Chief Minister handed over cheques under Mahila Udyomita schemes. He said that over 16,000 women from Patharkandi were on the cusp of becoming entrepreneurs as they began their journey from the seed fund of Rs 10,000 under MMMUA. "Our vision is to bring all-round development in the Barak Valley and women are at the forefront of realizing this vision,” he added.

Sarma further said that across Assam, over 35 lakh women were being empowered to become Lakhpati Didis through a total support of Rs 85,000 spread over 3 years, so that they could create better livelihood opportunities for themselves and uplift their families.

Also Read: No Assamese-Bengali rift: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Watch: