Assam DGP Urges Caution on Highways Amid Floods; Wildlife Protection Measures Enforced

GUWAHATI: In wake of severe flooding across Assam. The state's Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh, has issued cautionary message urging drivers to be extremely careful on highways. This is due to increased movement of wildlife. Singh took to X to share poignant message. The message was accompanied by picture and video showing elephants and deer crossing highway. It highlighted need to prioritize animal safety during these challenging times.

"Please be extremely cautious while driving. Our co-inhabitants first right of passage on highways in times of distress brought by floods" Singh wrote.

Response to rising water levels of Brahmaputra and Dhansiri rivers, which have surged above danger levels has been initiated by authorities at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. They have also stepped up efforts to protect wildlife. Notification has been issued to Superintendents of Police in Nagaon. It was also sent to Golaghat, detailing safety measures to be implemented during peak flood periods.

The notification references point number 11 from Minutes of the Meeting chaired by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 15 2024.The directives include:

1. Heavy Vehicles: During peak flood times heavy vehicles on NH 715 are to be diverted to the North Bank to reduce the risk of wildlife collisions.

2. Private Vehicles: Private vehicles except for local traffic are to be diverted during nighttime hours to facilitate the safe movement of wild animals to minimize roadkill incidents.

These measures are being enforced starting July 1, 2024. This is to ensure safety of both wildlife and motorists. The authorities emphasize the importance of these precautions as the state grapples with the impact of flooding.

By urging motorists to be vigilant prioritizing the protection of wildlife, Assam’s officials are working to mitigate the adverse effects of the floods on both human and animal inhabitants.