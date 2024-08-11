Assam DGP Warns of ULFA-I Plotting Attack Ahead of Independence Day

GUWAHATI: Assam Police DGP, GP Singh, warned on Saturday that the banned militant group ULFA-I might launch an attack near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border before Independence Day.
Singh, who has been monitoring security in Upper Assam for the past four days, said that intelligence reports suggest ULFA-I is planning something.
DGP Singh informed reporters that there is credible information about a ULFA-I unit being active along the state border and plotting to disrupt Independence Day celebrations.
The warning comes almost 20 years after a deadly bomb blast during an Independence Day parade in Dhemaji, Assam, in 2004. The remote-controlled explosion killed 18 people and injured many more.
Seventy-seven years ago, when India gained independence, Assam celebrated with large festivities. The Polo Ground in Shillong, the old capital of Assam, was crowded with people who cheered as CM Gopinath Bordoloi raised the national flag. After Bordoloi did this, Governor Sir Akbari Hydari reviewed the parade.
As India gets ready for its 78th Independence Day, Khanapara in Guwahati is busy with preparations. The local administration and organizations are working hard to make the celebration special.
The Independence Day event at Khanapara will include flag hoisting, patriotic performances, and cultural programs highlighting the region's heritage and diversity. The organizers are focusing on seating, decorations, and security to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Officials stress the importance of community involvement and encourage residents to join the celebrations to honor India's journey to freedom. The events will also pay tribute to the freedom fighters and leaders who were key in India's struggle for independence.
