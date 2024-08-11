Assam DGP Warns of ULFA-I Plotting Attack Ahead of Independence Day

GUWAHATI: Assam Police DGP, GP Singh, warned on Saturday that the banned militant group ULFA-I might launch an attack near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border before Independence Day.

Singh, who has been monitoring security in Upper Assam for the past four days, said that intelligence reports suggest ULFA-I is planning something.

DGP Singh informed reporters that there is credible information about a ULFA-I unit being active along the state border and plotting to disrupt Independence Day celebrations.