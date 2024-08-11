Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh Dies at 93

NEW DELHI: Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. He was 93 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. Taking to X, he wrote, “Pained by the passing away of Natwar Singh. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief.”

Natwar Singh passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, near Delhi. He had been admitted to the hospital two weeks ago.