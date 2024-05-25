Assam DGP's U-Turn: Khelmati IC Suspension in Custodial Death Case Withdrawn

GUWAHATI: The Assam Director General of Police GP Singh has canceled the suspension of Inspector in Charge of Khelmati Outpost Dipankar Changmai, on-duty sentry Constable Bhairab Deori, and Home Guard Anit Bora.

This comes after the custodial death of a detainee at Khelmati Police Outpost in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Singh stated that the post-mortem report revealed the detainee, Arshad Ali, due to a “pre-existing coronary disease.”