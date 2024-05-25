Assam DGP's U-Turn: Khelmati IC Suspension in Custodial Death Case Withdrawn

GUWAHATI: The Assam Director General of Police GP Singh has canceled the suspension of Inspector in Charge of Khelmati Outpost Dipankar Changmai, on-duty sentry Constable Bhairab Deori, and Home Guard Anit Bora.
This comes after the custodial death of a detainee at Khelmati Police Outpost in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.
Singh stated that the post-mortem report revealed the detainee, Arshad Ali, due to a “pre-existing coronary disease.”
The DGP tweeted, “Reference recent North Lakhimpur incident of death in police custody — Preliminary PM reports are indicative of death due to pre-existing coronary disease. District SP has been directed to withdraw suspension orders of the policemen including IC. However, detailed inquiry and mandatory follow-up would continue.”
The incident occurred on May 23 after Arshad Ali was picked up by police from Pub Chanmari in North Lakhimpur, for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.
Police reported that Ali fell while in custody at the police outpost and was rushed to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Following the death, the family of the deceased and the residents demonstrated a massive protest against the incident.
During the attack, several police personnel including working journalists Kushal Saikia, and video journalists Chiranjeev Saikia, Rantujyoti Dutta, Bhaben Borah sustained injuries. To control the irate mob, police had to conduct blank fire, lathi charge and use tear gas.
Lakhimpur police suspected that the mob was instigated by anti-social elements who arrived at the place outside of the district to break the law and order.
It is known that Lakhimpur police have gained a clue in this regard. Lakhimpur police already arrested one Jahangir Ali in connection with the outpost attack incident. Security forces were deployed in the area to avert any possible untoward incident.
