Assam: DHAC CEM attends Public Meeting-cum-Cotton Yarn Distribution Programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, attended a Public Meeting-cum-Cotton Yarn Distribution Programme at Maibang under the Maibang East Constituency on Wednesday. The event drew a large gathering, with enthusiastic participation from local residents.

The programme was also attended by DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, Dima Hasao District BJP president and MAC Dhriti Thaosen, executive members Probita Johori, Biswajit Daulagupu, and Donpainon Thaosen, along with MACs Ratan Jarambusa, Monjoy Langthasa, Projith Hojai, Rupali Langthasa, Ramgalungbe Jeme, and Herojit Jidung. Party functionaries, including the Maibang BJP Mandal president, Mandal Mahila president, Mauzadar, and Gaon Buras of Maibang East Constituency, were also present. During the programme, essential items such as cotton yarn and blankets were distributed among beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media, CEM Gorlosa expressed his vision of making Dima Hasao a developed district and a popular tourist destination in the future. He appealed for cooperation from every citizen of the district to strengthen the BJP for a brighter future.

