CEM Debolal Gorlosa inaugurates Rani Gaidinliu Inspiration Home at Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Rani Gaidinliu Inspiration Home was graciously inaugurated on Tuesday by Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, as a heartfelt tribute to the tribal freedom fighter’s enduring legacy. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Chairman Mohet Hojai; Executive Members Paudaming Nriame, Monjit Naiding, Probita Johori, and Samuel Changsan; MACs Noah Daime, Ramgalungbe Jeme, Monjoy Langthasa, Pronath Rajiyung, and Rupali Langthasa; Padma awardee Dr. Ramkuiwangbe Jeme (Ex-President JNH); BJP Laisong Mandal Secretary Khailen Daulagupu; along with the President and Secretary of the Zeliangrong Heraka Youth and Cultural Organisation (ZHYCO) and numerous respected community leaders.

The ceremony also highlighted a wave of developmental progress in the region, with CEM Gorlosa and other guests unveiling key projects aimed at strengthening education and community life. These included the P. Sonkhai (H) L.P. School, teacher’s quarters at Boro Nianglo L.P. School and N. Pungo L.P. School, community halls at Nkejailua, Boro Nianglo, and Nianglo Pungo, as well as the Nianglo Luangria Heraka Rani Gaidinliu Society Hall.

These initiatives reflect the community’s commitment to nurturing future generations through enhanced educational and social infrastructure.

