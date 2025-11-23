Assam: DHAC CEM inaugurates first Maihadi Festival in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, on Saturday inaugurated the first edition of the Maihadi Festival at Nobdi Langting under Wajao Constituency.

The festival, organized under the initiative of the local community and supported by the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, celebrates the district’s traditional paddy cultivation practices, farming heritage, and vibrant cultural identity.

CEM Gorlosa, in his address, lauded the people of Wajao Constituency for preserving the region’s agrarian traditions through the Maihadi Festival. “This festival beautifully reflects our district’s bond with agriculture and showcases the pride of our cultural roots,” he said. The CEM was accompanied by DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, Executive Members Biswajit Daulagupu, Samuel Changsan, and Samsing Engti, along with Members of Autonomous Council (MACs) Ratan Jarambusa, Projit Hojai, Monjoy Langthasa, Pronath Rajiyung, Ajoy Chakraborty, and Krishna Prasad Joishi. Maihadi Festival Convenor Amith Langthasa, who is also Chairman of the Wajao Constituency-level CDC, coordinated the event with support from CDC Chairmen Debanon Hojai (Dehangi), Pratap Haflongbar, Hemanto Kemprai (Hatikhali), and Mithunjoy Langthasa (Diger Mandal BJP President).

