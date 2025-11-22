CEM Debolal Gorlosa inaugurates Heritage Week celebrations in Maibang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) organized a daylong programme to celebrate Heritage Week in Khasmaipur, Maibang, on Friday.

The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Executive Member, Debolal Gorlosa, who highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural traditions of the Dimasa community. He emphasized the importance of such platforms in showcasing the district’s historical way of life and stressed the vital role of children in carrying forward the legacy of Dimasa culture.

CEM Gorlosa also highlighted the recorded history of the Dimasa people across Dimapur, Hojai, Cachar, and other regions. He expressed concern over the loss of many Dimasa artefacts due to inadequate preservation efforts. Reaffirming his commitment to protecting the heritage of Khaspur, he urged all citizens to actively speak in their mother tongue as a means of safeguarding their cultural identity.

As part of the celebrations, a literary competition focusing on cultural heritage was held, which included a folk stories/folklore recitation competition and Sol Badaiba (Traditional Cultural Oration). In a significant announcement, the CEM increased the prize money for these competitions, raising the awards from Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000, and Rs 500 to Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 for the first, second, and third positions respectively.

The event was convened by Adhunika Khersa, a prominent teacher and renowned social activist, and attended by Executive Member Monjit Naiding (i/c Veterinary), MAC Monjoy Langthasa, officials, the Gaon Bura of Khasmaipur, and other dignitaries.

