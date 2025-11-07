Assam: DHAC CEM inaugurates Tribal Farmers’ Conclave-cum-Exhibition 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, officially inaugurated the Tribal Farmers' Conclave-cum-Exhibition 2025 on Thursday at the auditorium of Haflong Government College in presence of Minister Nandita Gorlosa and other dignitaries.

The two-day event, scheduled for November 6 and 7, aims to bring together tribal farmers, agricultural experts, and stakeholders to share knowledge, innovations, and best practices in agriculture and allied sectors.

Organized by ICAR-ATARI Zone VI, Guwahati, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dima Hasao, the conclave enjoys extensive support from premier institutions including ICAR-NRC on Mithun, Medziphema, ICAR Regional Centre for NEH Region, Umiam, ICAR-IVRI, Izzatnagar, ICAR-NINFET, Kolkata, ICAR-MGIFRI, Motihari, and ICAR-CCRI, Nagpur, along with the Coconut Development Board, Spices Board India, and CAR-RCNF.

During the inaugural session, CEM Gorlosa emphasized the importance of empowering tribal farmers through scientific farming techniques and sustainable agriculture practices. He highlighted the role of such events in boosting productivity, preserving indigenous knowledge, and promoting economic growth in the region.

The conclave features expert talks, interactive sessions, and an exhibition showcasing innovative agricultural technologies, indigenous crops, and value-added products from tribal communities of Dima Hasao and beyond. It aims to foster collaboration between farmers, researchers, and governmental agencies for the holistic development of the tribal agriculture sector.

