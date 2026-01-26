Assam: Dhekiajuli hosts 14th Sonitpur District Students’ Union conference

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The 14th conference of the Sonitpur District AASU was held with enthusiasm and dignity in the historic martyr town of Dhekiajuli on Sunday. The programme commenced with the hoisting of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) flag, followed by the paying of floral tributes to the martyrs.

After the inaugural rituals, a grand and colourful cultural procession was taken out across the town. The procession highlighted the legacy of Dhekiajuli as a prominent martyr town of the Indian Freedom Movement, with tableaux and performances depicting the sacrifices of its brave sons and daughters.

Students from various schools participated actively, spreading strong social awareness messages such as ‘Stop Child Marriage’ and ‘Stop Witch-Hunting.’ Vivekananda Sister Nivedita School presented a special tribute to the Late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, which received wide appreciation from the public.

The procession also showcased Assam’s rich cultural diversity through traditional performances including Gayan-Bayan, Bihu, Bagurumba, Jhumur, and other folk art forms representing different communities. The event was attended by AASU Central President Utpal Sarma, popular actor Nayan Nilim, AASU Central Committee Leader Nitul Bora, AASU Sonitpur District President Abhijit Nath, Secretary Arup Talukdar, and AASU, Sonitpur District Education Secretary Shankar Das, among others.

