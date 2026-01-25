Guwahati
Ex-AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI: Former AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah and many others joined the BJP at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia today.
