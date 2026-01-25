Shankar Jyoti Baruah
Guwahati

Ex-AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Former AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah and many others joined the BJP at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia today.
Published on

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah and many others joined the BJP at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia today.

Also Read: Midnight Chaos: Boko Congress Alleges BJP's Involvement in Voter List Fraud

Bharatiya Janata Party
Shankar Jyoti Baruah
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com