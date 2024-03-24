Assam: Dhekiajuli Press Club Committee formed

Dhekiajuli: On Saturday, a general meeting was held at the Dhekiajuli Press Club premises. The meeting was presided over by its adviser Joy Prakash Tiwari. Recently the old committee was dissolved and today’s meeting was convened for formation of a new committee of Dhekiajuli Press Club. All the press club members attended the meeting. Bhagaban Baishya was elected as a new president, Bimal Nath was elected as the executive president and Haren Bhomij was elected as the new secretary of the Dhekiajuli Press Club. The meeting was attended by outgoing secretary and president Kalpajyoti Nath and Golak Borah, chief adviser and most active social worker of Dhekiajuli Circle Ramesh Borah along with other dignitaries.

Also Read: Emphasis on holistic and inclusive approaches to water management laid in Gargaon College

Also Watch: