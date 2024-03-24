Emphasis on holistic and inclusive approaches to water management laid in Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Zoology, in collaboration with IQAC, Department of Chemistry, Botany and NCC Unit, Gargaon College organized and celebrated World Water Day on Friday. Commemorated annually on March 22, the day serves as a poignant reminder of the indispensable role that water plays in sustaining life and fostering development. This year’s theme, “Water for Prosperity and Peace,” underscores the crucial link between access to clean water, economic growth and global stability and the need to safeguard this precious resource and ensure that water serves as a source of prosperity and peace for all.

Noted academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta addressed the gathering by elucidating the significance of the day. He observed that water is not merely a commodity but a fundamental human right. Pointing to the growing scarcity of water in cities, he emphasized upon the need to adopt a holistic approach that integrates water management with efforts to combat poverty, inequality and environmental degradation.

To reflect on the significance of water, a competition was organized with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of water conservation, sustainable management, and equitable access to clean water. Students from various departments of the college participated in the poster competition. The posters showcased a remarkable display of creativity and innovation by utilizing vivid imagery, symbolism, and thought-provoking slogans to convey messages about water conservation and sustainability. The judges, Dr Pobon Kumar Gogoi, Associate Professor of the department of Political Science and Dr Shyamolima Saikia, Assistant Professor of the department of English did a crucial job by interacting with each and every participant and assessed the posters on basis of originality and creativity. The programme was graced by several faculty members and students of the college.

