Assam: Dhekiajuli Talent Hunt provides a vibrant platform for young talents

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A programme titled ‘Dhekiajuli Talent Hunt’ was organised at Dhekiajuli Nagar Nimna Buniyadi School on Sunday under the joint initiative of Askaran Binjraj and SIS ABACUS to identify, nurture and promote hidden talents among children and young people.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation, with children showcasing their creative and artistic abilities through drawing competitions, dance performances and a special presentation titled ‘Role Model in Favourite Attire’.

The event was inaugurated by Chandan Mal Bothra, proprietor of Askaran Binjraj; Bikram Bothra, CMD of Askaran Binjraj, Dhekiajuli; Saif Ansari, Head of SIS ABACUS; and other distinguished guests, including academicians, journalists and officials.

Addressing the gathering, Chandan Mal Bothra stressed the importance of identifying children’s inherent talents at an early age and providing them with proper guidance and opportunities. He assured that efforts would be made to promote the all-round development of young people in Dhekiajuli and across Assam. Bikram Bothra reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to creating platforms for young people to showcase their abilities at local, national and international levels.

Bhargav Muni Das, ACS, appreciated the initiative, stating that it would provide children from different sections of society an opportunity to showcase their talents. Dr Sukhadev Adhikari, Principal of Lokanayak Ameo Kumar Das College, also highlighted the importance of such platforms in building confidence and encouraging children’s overall development.