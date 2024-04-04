Assam: Commendable move by North East Development Forum of Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: Having courage, concentration and patience will lead to the goal of life. With such courage and patience, a young woman from the Rudrasagar area of Sivasagar established a non-governmental organization named the North East Development Forum (NEDF) with just a few weavers and artistes in 2004. The NEDF, founded by Priyam Hazarika, a young woman who dreams of moving ahead with the aim of stepping into a wider world, has completed 20 years. The NGO has also established a production company namely M/s NKSPCL in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya and has produced better quality bamboo-cane products with Khasi weavers and artisans from Meghalaya. 15 programmes have been conducted under the supervision of the NEDF with 300 artistes registered under the company. Set up in 2020-21 in association with the DCH sponsorship, the governing body consists of five directors each from Assam and Meghalaya as well as 10 persons from Meghalaya. The ‘Jerenga Meteka Craft Cluster’ under the NEDF, is being constructed at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India. In addition, the production company based in Meghalaya was selected by the Ministry of Handicrafts, Government of India for three schemes and allocated funds in December 2023.

