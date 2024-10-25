Assam: Dhing College Hosts Successful Four-Day Workshop on RUPA

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: IKS wing, Delphic Club of the historic Dhing College in association with Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing organized a four day long workshop on RUPA: In Search of Form at the college premises from October 20 to October 24. Over 47 participants took part in the workshop. Deepa Chakraborty, a Mohiniyattam artiste and research scholar from Chennai and Olga Rassolova from Ukraine, an expert in meditation participated in workshop as the core resource persons.

Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of the college inaugurated the workshop by lighting the ceremonial lamp and Rupjyoti Kar from Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing co-ordinated the inaugural session of the workshop.

Dr Dinesh Chandra Nath, the president of college governing body attended the valedictory session of the workshop as the chief guest where certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop. The workshop came to an end with a cultural programme in honour of the invited resource persons showcasing Bihu, Satriya and Yoga.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was a highly acclaimed unique workshop based on Indian traditional knowledge system and culture which enlightened all the participants. All sessions of the workshop were well crafted out and found technically sound, friendly and purely educative in nature.

