Assam Rifles conducts weapon display at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Biswanath Charali

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles conducted a weapon display and delivered a motivational lecture at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Biswanath Charali as part of the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organized by the 5 Assam Battalion NCC (National Cadet Corps) on Thursday. The event witnessed the participation of 352 individuals, including 335 NCC cadets and personnel from Assam Rifles.

The weapon display showcased the operational capabilities and current weapon profile of Assam Rifles, while the motivational lecture inspired the cadets to pursue careers in the armed forces and contribute to national security. The event was a huge success with enthusiastic participation from the NCC cadets. This event is part of the ongoing efforts to build discipline, leadership, and patriotism among young cadets, providing them with valuable insights into military life and the importance of national service.

