Assam: D.H.S.K. College Celebrates 81st Foundation Day

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi (DHSK) College (Autonomous) celebrated its 81st Foundation Day with great enthusiasm on Saturday, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence, innovation and holistic development. The event brought together eminent academicians, alumni, public representatives, students and distinguished guests to mark the institution's remarkable journey as one of Upper Assam's premier centres of higher education.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Dr. Ashwini Sharma lauded the college's significant progress over the past decade, particularly its technology-driven initiatives that have earned national and international recognition. Highlighting the institution's active participation in the United Nations and UNESCO Mission Knowledge Programme, he announced that the United Nations North East Resource Centre would confer the Global Mission Knowledge Leadership Award on the college. Dr. Sharma also presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Principal Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia and assured support in securing wider international recognition for the institution through the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The programme commenced with the hoisting of the college flag by Principal Dr. Saikia, who paid tribute to the founders and outlined the institution's vision of creating a modern, technology-enabled academic ecosystem capable of competing globally.

Presiding over the open session, Governing Body President Dr. Lakhiram Saikia praised the dedication of the faculty and urged continued collective efforts for the college's advancement. Dr. Saikat Patra also attended the function and congratulated the institution on completing 81 successful years.

A highlight of the celebration was the presentation of the Ashwini Charan Memorial Award to distinguished alumnus Dr. Sanjib Kakoti. The Su-Sangathak Award was conferred on noted organiser Amiya Hazarika, while Bhumika Gogoi of the Department of Anthropology received the Dr. Lakshmi Prasad Dutta Memorial Award for securing the highest marks in the Bachelor of Arts examinations.

The celebrations also featured the Dr. Lakshmi Prasad Dutta Memorial Lecture by Dr. Raktim Ranjan Saikia, the release of the college's annual bulletin, the expanded institutional development volume Uttaran, research publications and two books by former Principal-in-Charge Dr. Atikuddin Ahmed. A documentary showcasing the college's history and achievements was screened, while outstanding sixth-semester students from various departments were felicitated for their academic excellence.

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