Dibrugarh: Day workshop on official statistics and SPSS held at DHSK College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Department of Economics of DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, organized a one-day workshop on “Official Statistics and SPSS: Applications and Career Opportunities” at Srimanta Sankardeva Sabhakakshya on Tuesday, drawing participation from over 120 students from various colleges across Dibrugarh.

The programme began with a traditional welcome of guests with phulam gamosa, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The inaugural session was attended by Vice Principal Dr. Partha Ganguli, Head of the Department of Economics Dr. Rubab Fatema Nomani, IQAC Coordinator Dr. Dipankoj Gogoi, Head of the Department of Statistics Dr. Nazimuddin Ahmed, Deputy Director of Economics and Statistics Suryya Kamal Borah, and faculty member Krishna Borah.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Ganguli emphasized the growing relevance of official statistics and data analysis in academics, research, and career development. Dr. Nomani highlighted the importance of official statistics in understanding economic realities and policymaking, while Dr. Gogoi appreciated the department’s initiative in enhancing student engagement through such programmes.

The first technical session, led by Suryya Kamal Borah, focused on official statistics, government data systems, and career prospects in the field. The second session by Krishna Borah introduced students to SPSS and its applications in research and data analysis.

The workshop was conducted with the support of Principal Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia and coordinated by faculty members of the department. It concluded with an interactive session and a vote of thanks, providing participants with valuable practical insights.

Also Read: North-East Education Conclave concludes at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College