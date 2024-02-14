Assam: DHSK College students 2nd runners-up in National Entrepreneurship Challenge

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a remarkable feat, a team of students from Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi College (DHSK College), led by Ankita Sadagar, Ankit Mazumder, Asim Sutradhar, Md. Wahid Fajal Khan, Sayantika Poddar, Trisha Das, Susankar Das, Divya Thapa, Aman Rajbongshi, and Anupama Rajbongshi, along with Swayam Gupta and Chanchal Pareek Sharma, made their mark in the National Entrepreneurship Challenge hosted by IIT Bombay.

The team, representing E-Cell DHSK College under the moniker ‘Team Saamarth’, showcased exemplary entrepreneurial prowess and secured the prestigious 2nd runners-up position nationally.

Their outstanding performance stood out amidst fierce competition, surpassing over 1500+ colleges across the country. The achievement is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and collaborative spirit of the students, who worked tirelessly to craft a winning strategy and present it on a national platform.

Their success not only brings glory to their alma mater but also inspires aspiring entrepreneurs across the nation. The team’s journey from Dibrugarh to the national stage reflects the growing potential and talent pool emerging from colleges beyond the metropolitan hubs.

Their accomplishment underscores the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in educational institutions across all regions.

As the nation celebrates their remarkable achievement, the students of Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College continue to inspire future generations with their entrepreneurial zeal and determination.

