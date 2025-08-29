Assam: DHSK Commerce College host talk on building purpose-led brand

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Department of English and the Department of Economics, in association with the Innovation Cell and IQAC of DHSK Commerce College, organized a talk on the theme ‘From Idea to Impact: How to Build a Purpose-Led Brand’ in the blended (online and offline) mode on Thursday.

The session featured Barsha Sharma, Founder of Ezaar Collective LLP, Guwahati, as the resource person. A passionate entrepreneur and social change-maker from Assam, Sharma shared her journey of building a brand rooted in sustainability, local empowerment, and inclusivity.

The event began with a welcome address by the Principal, Dr Joydev Gogoi, who highlighted the importance of aligning innovation and entrepreneurship with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr Gogoi warmly welcomed Sharma and expressed appreciation for her work in turning impactful ideas into meaningful action.

In her talk, Sharma spoke about the evolution of Ezaar Collective, the challenges faced in creating a socially responsible and ecologically sustainable brand, and how purpose-driven businesses can make a tangible difference in society.

She encouraged students to view entrepreneurship not just as a business venture, but as a platform for driving change and creating value for communities. The interactive session saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members, with discussions focusing on sustainability, ethical consumerism, and grassroots innovation.

