Assam: St. Mary’s HSS holds anti-tobacco rally under ‘Tobacco-Free Generation’

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: In view of steady increase of tobacco consumption among the youths of the country in recent times, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in order to create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco-use, directed the state education departments to implement a programme titled ‘Tobacco-Free Generation’ in various educational institutions. Accordingly, the Education Department of Tinsukia district instructed schools spread over the district to organize programmes highlighting the ill effects of tobacco. In line with this, students and teachers of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Rupai Siding, Doomdooma, on Thursday took out an anti-tobacco awareness rally at Rupai Siding to spread awareness among the public about the harmful effects of tobacco use. During the rally, students displayed placards and raised slogans against tobacco consumption. The rally was inaugurated by the Principal of the school, Sister Martha Telen. Along with students of Classes IX and X, Vice-Principal Sister Kaini Caroline, and several teachers also took part in the rally.

