Assam: DHSKCC remembers business magnate Bholanath Borooah, pays tribute

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Bholanath Borooah, business stalwart of Assam and the northeastern region, was paid a heartfelt tribute on his 176th birth anniversary on September 28 at the DHSK Commerce College here. The programme, organised by the Sadagar Bholanath Borooah Research and Study Cell (SBBRSC) at the college, was chaired by Dr Joydev Gogoi, Principal of the college.

Paying floral tribute to the business tycoon of the state as well as the region, Dr Gogoi, in his speech delivered to the gathering, stressed the importance of following the business ideals as well as the philanthropic mindset of the great Assamese entrepreneur by the society. In his speech, Dr Gogoi also urged the students in general and students of the commerce stream in particular to follow the great ideals of the business magnate in their true spirit.

During the programme, a decision was also taken to prepare a series of bilingual books on the life and works of various prominent figures in the business heritage of Assam in general and Dibrugarh in particular.

Also Read: Bust of Padmashree Hanumanbux Kanoi unveiled at DHSK Commerce College