Assam: Dhubri artisan creates Durga idol using 7,000 expired pens

A correspondent

Dhubri: Demonstrating a unique blend of devotion, environmental consciousness, and artistic brilliance, Pradip Kumar Ghosh, a resident of Dhubri’s Panchmore, Ward No. 2 (son of Late Parash Chandra Ghosh), has once again captivated the town with his innovative craftsmanship.

For this year’s Durga Puja, Ghosh has crafted an exquisite Durga idol entirely out of approximately 7,000 expired ballpoint and marker pens, dedicating four meticulous months to bring the masterpiece to life.

The stunning creation is set to grace the puja mandap organized by Usha Sangha, located in the lanes of Bishnu Palli across Dhubri’s Ward No. 11 and Ward No. 12. Ghosh’s commitment to eco-friendly artistry spans over three decades. Active since 1992, the artisan has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional sculpting, creating extraordinary Durga idols as well as sculptures of freedom fighters and well-known figures using unconventional materials.

Believing strongly that decorative idols should both protect the environment and carry a powerful social message, Ghosh’s previous sustainable creations have earned widespread acclaim across the town. Over the years, he has successfully utilized various waste materials, including Sugarcane waste, Discarded cycle tubes, Plastic bottles, Coconut fiber (coir), etc.

Beyond aesthetics, Ghosh uses his platform to champion environmental sustainability. Through his unique choice of medium, he aims to impart a vital lesson to the community: no material is truly waste. He encourages self-help groups and everyday citizens to transform discarded items into commercially viable products, highlighting the potential for profitable enterprise through upcycling.

As the town prepares for the autumnal festivities, Ghosh shared his warm greetings with the residents of Dhubri, Assam, and the entire nation. Wishing everyone a peaceful celebration, he offered a heartfelt prayer to Mother Durga to safeguard India from foreign powers and protect its people.

Also Read: Guwahati city gears up for Durga Puja; over 500 celebrations expected