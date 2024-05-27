Assam: Dhubri Authorities Suspend Boat Services and Fishing Amid Cyclone Remal Alert

GUWAHATI: Authorities in Dhubri, Assam, have initiated stringent safety measures following a cyclone alert for Cyclone Remal issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The alert predicts squally winds ranging from 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, set to affect South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27th. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Assam on May 27th and 28th. In preparation, the Dhubri district administration has issued comprehensive directives to protect lives and property.

Santana Bora, ACS, the Additional District Commissioner of Dhubri, exercising authority under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and in her capacity as Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Dhubri, has ordered the immediate suspension of all ferry services operated by both government and private entities from May 27th to May 28th. Essential services, relief and rescue operations, and boats involved in the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge project, specifically transporting construction workers for L&T Ltd, are exempted from this order.

Furthermore, all fishing activities in the River Brahmaputra and its tributaries are strictly prohibited during this period. This measure is aimed at preventing potential loss of life and damage to property that could arise due to the hazardous weather conditions. The proactive approach by the district authorities underscores their commitment to ensuring public safety during this period of heightened risk.

To ensure compliance with these orders, the Assistant Executive Engineer of Inland Water Transport, Dhubri, has been assigned the responsibility of monitoring the situation. The engineer is required to provide daily reports to the CEO of DDMA, Dhubri, to ensure that all directives are being followed and to swiftly address any emerging issues.

Residents of Dhubri are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the district braces for the impact of Cyclone Remal. Local authorities remain on high alert, ready to respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise, ensuring that the district is well-prepared to handle the challenges posed by the cyclone. The collective efforts of the district administration aim to minimize risks and safeguard the well-being of Dhubri's residents during this critical period.