Dhubri Bodo Association Celebrates 100 Years of First Bodo Quarterly Magazine 'Bibar'

Dhubri: On the occasion of the completion of 100 years of the publication of first quarterly magazine in Bodo language “Bibar”, a meeting was organized with the initiative of Dhubri Bodo Association and cultural organisation, Dhubri Harimu Afat at District Library Auditorium on Saturday. The chief guest of this event was Padmashree Dr. Mangalsing Hazowary.

To commemorate the event , a souvenir was brought out and released during the event by the president of the Tipkai Sahitya Academy, Professor Janil Kumar Brahma. A host of prominent personalities attended the event marking the completion of 100 years of the “Bibar”.

Several distinguished speakers including writer Anjali Brahma from Gauripur, Dhubri Additional District Commissioner, Jagadish Brahma, and Dr. Subhancha Mushahary attended and addressed the meeting. Speakers while addressing the meeting expressed their views on the development and progress of the Bodo language, literature and society. It is to be mentioned here that the quarterly magazine was published in April,1924 under the editorship of Satish Chandra Basumatary in Dhubri town.

