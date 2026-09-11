Assam: Dhubri launches district-level intensified HIV & STI awareness campaign

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A district-level intensified Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign on HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) was launched in Dhubri on Tuesday under the theme ‘India Fights HIV and STI,’ with a focus on prevention, early detection, treatment, stigma reduction, and access to healthcare services. The campaign was formally inaugurated with the flagging off of an IEC Van by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath from the premises of the District Commissioner’s Office.

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