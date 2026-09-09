Assam: Kokrajhar Flags Off 60-Day Intensified HIV/AIDS Awareness Drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A district-level 60-day intensified HIV/AIDS IEC campaign was launched on Monday in Kokrajhar to promote awareness about HIV/AIDS and prevention. ADC (Health), Kokrajhar, Banti Talukdar, flagged off the campaign. The launch was followed by an awareness rally and a meeting at the Conference Hall of RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar. The campaign aims to increase awareness about HIV prevention, early detection, and timely access to healthcare services.

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