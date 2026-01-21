Assam: Dhubri Marwari Sammelan opens free ayurvedic medical centre

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Dhubri branch of Marwari Sammelan opened a free Ayurvedic Medical Centre at its branch office premises on Monday. The centre was formally inaugurated by eminent social worker Rajendra Kumar Bajaj. Renowned Ayurvedic physician Dr Jai Prakash Vyas will provide medical services to patients at this centre.

On the occasion, the President of the Marwari Sammelan, Anop Chand Sethia, and the Secretary, Dinesh Kumar Dhanawat, felicitated the chief guest, Rajendra Kumar Bajaj, and Dr Jai Prakash Vyas by presenting them with traditional scarves. The president and the secretary also elaborated on the objectives of the medical centre and highlighted its importance and benefits for society.

Several distinguished members of the Marwari conference and members of the community were present at the programme. They appreciated this noble initiative and described it as highly beneficial for society.

