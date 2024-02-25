Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma in Ayurvedic College

Guwahati: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma at the State Ayurvedic College & Hospital here today. The Ayush Minister also inaugurated the renovated State Pharmacy within the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this illustrious college that has been imparting education on Ayurveda and producing countless experts on Ayurveda, reinforcing the patient care and medical sector of the state. With the addition of this new Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma as well as renovated State Pharmacy, the college is further equipped to play a pivotal role to contribute strongly in the resurgent Ayush global wellness movement. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has taken leadership position in the revamp of traditional medicine worldwide. This has not only given a new lease of life to our age old heritage, with proven efficacy in improving the quality of life for many generations, but also offered the Ayush system of medicine to upgrade as per contemporary standards with empirical evidence. This has helped our traditional medicine sector to grow out of its regular geography and communities to reach wider population across communities from different parts of the world. This globalisation of wellness movement was led by Yoga - a Ayush system of medicine, further perpetuating the rich heritage of Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine. Panchakarma - regarded as elixir of modern life - is known to have positive impact by reducing stress and its negative impact on body and mind. With this Centre of Excellence, the students and experts will have access to the best of Panchakarma, but its ultimate benefit will percolate down to the patients who will be availing the many advantages of Panchakarma."

The Union Minister was joined by the Health & Family Welfare Minister, Govt of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; the MLA of West Guwahati, Ramendra Narayan Kalita; the MLA of Dispur, Atul Bora; the MLA of Guwahati East, Siddhartha Bhattacharya among other dignitaries including Ayush experts, top officials, teachers and students. Adding further, the Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the insightful leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we have worked tirelessly to expand the traditional systems of medicine both within and outside of the country. As a result, the quality of life in the region has improved. We are confident that the Government Ayurvedic College will play a belligerent role in the expansion of Ayurvedic education and medical system in the entire region in the ensuing days. Ayush sector has thrived under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. Prior to 2014, the market value of Ayush products in India was limited to just Rs 24,000 crore, but now the country's AYUSH products are gaining a Press Release For Immediate Publication market of Rs 4.50 lakh crore worldwide. This is remarkable feat as Ayush system of medicine has been undergoing a resurgence in the patient care delivery system in the country. Through Modiji's sincere efforts, Yoga has gained universal popularity and Ayush systems have also become widely popular among the masses. New Ayurvedic colleges, Ayurvedic hospitals, major capacity building initiatives like 100 bedded Yoga and Naturopathy hospital in Dibrugarh along with around 500 Ayush wellness centres have been set up in Assam. We have also expanded capacity in the Ayush institutions in Pasighat and Shillong which will further bolster Ayush sector in the region."

