Assam: Dhubri Medical College achieves milestone in total hip replacement

DHUBRI: In its one and half year of establishment, Dhubri Medical College and Hospital has achieved a milestone in orthopaedic surgery recently. A team of surgeons of Orthopaedics Department of the hospital performed a total hip replacement operation successfully under Chief Consultants, Dr DN Borah.

This complete hip replacement is a complex and complicated surgery in the college but Dr. Borah and his team comprising Dr. Bikash Agarwal, Dr.Debdeep Karak, Dr. Firdous Ahmed, Dr. Ujjal Rajbongshi, Dr. Chandan Patowary and Dr. Imdadur Rahman Sarker, made it possible by dint of sheer dedication and commitment.

This was informed to The Sentinel by Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, Prof (Dr.) Ankumoni Saikia.

“Together, the doctors gave it their all, a remarkable demonstration of how teamwork makes even the most difficult surgeries successful. I appreciate this team efforts and spirit of doctors and wish them even bigger success in days to come,” Prof (Dr.) Saikia said. When contacted, Dr DN Borah told that these sort of surgery done in Dhubri Medical College and Hospital would go a long way in serving the poor and needy people of Dhubri region as it is a great boon indeed.

“I am really grateful to everyone specially our Principal madam and team of Anaesthesia and all OT staff for their untiring efforts to conduct the procedure smoothly,” Dr. Borah added.

